CFI Financial Group no longer sole shareholder of its Azerbaijani subsidiary

CFI Financial Group, one of the world's leading online brokers, has reduced its stake in its Azerbaijani subsidiary, the investment company CFI Financial, Report informs.

CFI Financial Group reduced its stake in the subsidiary from 100% to 98%, ceasing to be the sole shareholder.

The Supervisory Board members acquired a 2% stake: Karim Malas acquired 7 shares with a par value of 1,000 manats each, and Mazen Abbas acquired 84 shares with the same par value.

As a result, their stakes now amount to 0.15% and 1.85% of the company's authorized capital, respectively.

CFI Financial was established in 2024 on the basis of the investment company Azfinance. The company's authorized capital is 4.55 million manats.

($1=1.7 manats)