CFI Financial Group no longer sole shareholder of its Azerbaijani subsidiary
Finance
- 24 February, 2026
- 12:57
CFI Financial Group, one of the world's leading online brokers, has reduced its stake in its Azerbaijani subsidiary, the investment company CFI Financial, Report informs.
CFI Financial Group reduced its stake in the subsidiary from 100% to 98%, ceasing to be the sole shareholder.
The Supervisory Board members acquired a 2% stake: Karim Malas acquired 7 shares with a par value of 1,000 manats each, and Mazen Abbas acquired 84 shares with the same par value.
As a result, their stakes now amount to 0.15% and 1.85% of the company's authorized capital, respectively.
CFI Financial was established in 2024 on the basis of the investment company Azfinance. The company's authorized capital is 4.55 million manats.
($1=1.7 manats)
Latest News
14:18
Azerbaijan imports 925 tons of cocoa powder in 2025Business
14:14
Jeyhun Bayramov, Fuat Oktay discuss Türkiye–Azerbaijan–Georgia cooperation formatForeign policy
14:05
New reservoirs to restore groundwater in Azerbaijan's Karabakh regionInfrastructure
14:04
Photo
Turkish parliamentary delegation visits Baku Turkish Martyrs' MemorialForeign policy
14:01
Trade attaché: Azerbaijan-UK cooperation enters strategic phaseInfrastructure
13:52
Photo
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss hydropower projects and electricity exportsEnergy
13:39
Azerbaijani Parliament to hold next plenary session on February 27Milli Majlis
13:38
Azerbaijan's water reserves sufficient but not long-term, says agency officialInfrastructure
13:28