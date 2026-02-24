Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Industry
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 12:13
    Products from Azerbaijan's industrial zones are currently exported to more than 70 countries worldwide, Seymur Adigozalov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Agency for the Development of Economic Zones, said at a press conference summarizing the results of 2025.

    According to Report, he noted that industrial zones have significantly strengthened their strategic role in the country's non-oil and gas sector.

    "Last year, the share of industrial zones in non-oil industrial production reached 19.1%, while their contribution to non-oil exports stood at 33.9%. These figures indicate that industrial zones have become one of the key pillars of the non-oil economy," he said.

    Adigozalov also added that total production in industrial zones grew by 21.1% compared to the previous year, while exports increased by 13.4%.

    Seymur Adigezalov export industrial zones
    Azərbaycanın sənaye zonalarının məhsullarının ixrac olunduğu ölkələrin sayı 70-i ötüb
    Адыгезалов: Продукция промзон Азербайджана экспортируется в более чем 70 стран

