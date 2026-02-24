Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    New working groups on interparliamentary relations created in Azerbaijani parliament

    Milli Majlis
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 12:22
    New working groups on interparliamentary relations have been created in the Azerbaijani Parliament, Report informs.

    Draft amendments to the parliamentary resolution "On the election of heads of the working groups of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan on interparliamentary relations" were discussed at today's plenary session of parliament.

    According to the resolution, working groups have been created between the Milli Majlis and the parliaments of Kenya, Gambia, Laos, and the Maldives.

    According to the document, MP Ramid Namazov has been appointed head of the working group on Azerbaijani-Kenyan interparliamentary relations, MP Eyvaz Gurbanov has been appointed head of the working group on Azerbaijani-Gambian interparliamentary relations, Gulshan Pashayeva has been appointed head of the working group on Azerbaijani-Laotian interparliamentary relations, and MP Azer Allahverenov has been appointed head of the working group on Azerbaijani-Maldives interparliamentary relations.

    The draft resolution also notes that MP Vasif Gafarov will be appointed head of the working group on Azerbaijani-Nepalese interparliamentary relations.

    Following discussions, the draft resolution was put to a vote and adopted in one reading.

    MM-in parlamentlərarası əlaqələr üzrə yeni işçi qrupları yaradılıb
    В Милли Меджлисе созданы новые рабочие группы по межпарламентским связям

