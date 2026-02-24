Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Victims of Khojaly genocide commemorated in Azerbaijan's Khankandi

    Domestic policy
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 12:18
    Victims of Khojaly genocide commemorated in Azerbaijan's Khankandi

    An event dedicated to the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide has been held in the Azerbaijani city of Khankandi, Report informs.

    The commemorative ceremony was organized by the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) and Karabakh University.

    Speaking at the event, Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva emphasized that the Khojaly tragedy, a gross violation of international humanitarian law, left an indelible mark on the memory of the Azerbaijani people.

    The Ombudsperson recalled that on the night of February 25-26, 1992, as many as 613 civilians, including women and children, were killed in Khojaly, and thousands lost their homes.

    Rector of Karabakh University Shahin Bayramov noted that the tragedy that occurred in Khojaly holds a special place in national memory. He noted that holding such an event in Khankandi has particular symbolic significance.

    In her speech, Fugura Rustamova, sister of National Hero Fuzuli Rustamova and an eyewitness to the events in Khojaly, recounted her experiences on that tragic night. She urged young people not to forget history and to pass on the truth to future generations.

    A video was shown during the event, and the Ombudsperson's statement on the anniversary was read.

    Photo
    Xankəndidə Xocalı soyqırımının qurbanları yad edilib
    Photo
    В Ханкенди почтили память жертв Ходжалинского геноцида

