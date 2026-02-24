Azerbaijan switches to electronic diplomas and certificates starting this academic year

Starting from the new academic year, state-issued educational documents in Azerbaijan will be provided in electronic format, Vusal Khanlarov, a representative of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, said at a briefing on "Digitalization of Education."

According to Report, he stated that the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has approved regulations for issuing state educational documents electronically.

"Diplomas, certificates, attestations, and their annexes for higher, secondary specialized, vocational, and general education levels will be issued as legally valid electronic documents. The process will be managed through the Centralized Education Information System (TMIS), and documents can be accessed via the ‘Electronic Government' portal," he noted.

Khanlarov added that a special QR code on these documents will allow verification of their authenticity online.