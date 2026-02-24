Investment in Aghdam Industrial Park and Araz Valley Economic Zone

To date, investments totaling 145.8 million manat (nearly $86 million) have been made in the Aghdam Industrial Park, Seymur Adigozalov, Chairman of the Board of the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones, said at a press conference summarizing the results of 2025.

He noted that the park ranks second in the country in terms of the number of residents: "It currently hosts 32 resident companies and 5 non-residents, with 13 enterprises in operation. Around 1,000 permanent jobs have been created, with preference given to domestic personnel. Products manufactured in the park are sold both on the domestic market and exported. To date, total sales have reached 1.4 billion manat, of which 62.3 million manat is attributed to exports."

Adigozalov also added that over 43.8 million manat ($25.76 million) has been invested in the Araz Valley Economic Zone, located in the Jabrayil district: "The zone currently hosts 19 resident companies and 3 non-residents, creating around 100 jobs."