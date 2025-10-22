International travelers visit Art Gallery in Lachin
Karabakh
- 22 October, 2025
- 17:33
A group of international travelers from eight countries visited an art gallery in Lachin.
According to a Report correspondent, the guests were presented with examples of Azerbaijani carpet weaving, painting, ceramics, and other types of decorative and applied arts, reflecting the country's rich cultural heritage.
The participants of the Extreme Travelers International Congress (ETIC) club today began a two-day road trip along the Aghdam–Khankandi–Lachin–Shusha–Fuzuli.
