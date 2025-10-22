Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Karabakh
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 17:33
    International travelers visit Art Gallery in Lachin

    A group of international travelers from eight countries visited an art gallery in Lachin.

    According to a Report correspondent, the guests were presented with examples of Azerbaijani carpet weaving, painting, ceramics, and other types of decorative and applied arts, reflecting the country's rich cultural heritage.

    The participants of the Extreme Travelers International Congress (ETIC) club today began a two-day road trip along the Aghdam–Khankandi–Lachin–Shusha–Fuzuli.

    art gallery international travelers Extreme Travelers International Congress Lachin
    Photo
    Beynəlxalq səyyahlar Laçında qalereyanı ziyarət ediblər
    Photo
    Международные путешественники посетили арт-галерею в Лачыне

