International travelers arrive in Azerbaijan's Shusha
Karabakh
- 23 October, 2025
- 10:18
A group of international travelers from eight countries has arrived in Azerbaijan's Shusha, Report informs.
The travelers will learn about the city's history and cultural landmarks.
They will also be able to witness firsthand the city's reconstruction after its liberation from Armenian occupation.
A group of international travelers from the Extreme Travelers International Congress (ETIC) began a two-day road trip yesterday along the Aghdam - Khankandi - Lachin - Shusha - Fuzuli route.
