Filipino traveler highlights ski tourism prospects in Karabakh

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The development of tourism infrastructure, including the establishment of ski resorts, could increase the appeal of Karabakh and East Zangazur to foreign travelers, stated Filipino traveler Jan Vincent Francisco, who is visiting the region as part of an international travelers' delegation, Report informs.

Francisco is visiting Azerbaijan for the first time and said he was particularly impressed by the pace of reconstruction in the territories liberated from occupation.

"We know about the history of this region, but what surprised me most was how quickly it is being rebuilt. It is truly amazing," the traveler said.

Francisco noted that before visiting Karabakh, he had traveled to Shaki, Gabala and Khinalig, where he explored Azerbaijan's natural landscapes and historical attractions.

He also expressed his desire to return to Azerbaijan in a few years to see the progress made in developing tourism infrastructure.

"I would like to return here in five years to see how the region develops, including future ski resorts, and how many tourists will visit," he added.

The international delegation is on the third day of its visit to Karabakh and East Zangazur, led by Charles Veley, founder of the Most Traveled People (MTP) club.

The delegation comprises around 40 people from 13 countries, including the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

This marks the 17th group visit to Karabakh and East Zangazur by leading international travel clubs since 2021.

Such visits give foreign travelers an opportunity to see firsthand the extensive construction and reconstruction work being carried out in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from occupation.