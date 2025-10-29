Deputy PM of Belarus visits Aghdam Industrial Park in Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Natalia Petkevich has visited the Aghdam Industrial Park in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    The Belarusian deputy prime minister familiarized herself with the park's operations and its residents.

    She is accompanied by her Azerbaijani counterpart, Samir Sharifov.

    The Aghdam Industrial Park was established by presidential decree on May 28, 2021.

    Belarus Baş nazirinin müavini Ağdam sənaye parkını ziyarət edib
    Вице-премьер Беларуси посетила Агдамский промпарк

