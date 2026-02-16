Serbian president: Trade with Azerbaijan has increased 16-fold

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Serbia has increased 16-fold since 2012, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in a joint press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Belgrade, Report's Balkan bureau informs.

"Compared to 2012, our trade in the field of services is 16 times higher, not 16 percent, but 16 times. Also, thanks to the strategic partnership, we have established new relations with Azerbaijan, the closest possible relations. I believe that this is extremely important for the Republic of Serbia and its people.

Our cooperation in various spheres of social life can and should be more important and greater. I do believe that with more work and effort, and indeed with a more diligent approach on our part, we will achieve even better results in the future. So far, we have signed 57 documents, and we can add to this the dozens of other documents we signed today. These documents should serve as a solid foundation for improving our relations in all areas of social life," Vucic added.