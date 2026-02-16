Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Serbian president: Trade with Azerbaijan has increased 16-fold

    Foreign policy
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 08:02
    Serbian president: Trade with Azerbaijan has increased 16-fold

    Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Serbia has increased 16-fold since 2012, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in a joint press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Belgrade, Report's Balkan bureau informs.

    "Compared to 2012, our trade in the field of services is 16 times higher, not 16 percent, but 16 times. Also, thanks to the strategic partnership, we have established new relations with Azerbaijan, the closest possible relations. I believe that this is extremely important for the Republic of Serbia and its people.

    Our cooperation in various spheres of social life can and should be more important and greater. I do believe that with more work and effort, and indeed with a more diligent approach on our part, we will achieve even better results in the future. So far, we have signed 57 documents, and we can add to this the dozens of other documents we signed today. These documents should serve as a solid foundation for improving our relations in all areas of social life," Vucic added.

    Aleksandar Vučić President Ilham Aliyev trade
    Serbiya Prezidenti: Azərbaycanla ticarət dövriyyəsi 16 dəfə artıb
    Президент Сербии: Товарооборот с Азербайджаном вырос в 16 раз

    Latest News

    08:55

    End of EV euphoria triggers $65B hit for carmakers

    Industry
    08:44

    Israeli airstrikes kill 11 in Gaza, Palestinians say

    Other countries
    08:38

    President Ilham Aliyev shares post from his meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

    Foreign policy
    08:31
    Video

    Building in Belgrade illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani, Serbian flags

    Foreign policy
    08:29

    Serbian military orchestra performs 'Ay Lachin' song at dinner in honor of Ilham Aliyev's visit

    Foreign policy
    08:25

    Vucic: 'We are going to open a direct flight line very soon between Belgrade and Baku'

    Foreign policy
    08:20

    Presidents of Azerbaijan, Serbia to make mutual visits in 2026

    Foreign policy
    08:13

    Ilham Aliyev: Serbian president always puts statehood and state interests above all else

    Foreign policy
    08:07

    Serbian president emphasizes importance of energy cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed