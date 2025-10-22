Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Charles Veley: Ruins are rapidly turning into thriving cities in Karabakh

    Karabakh
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 15:42
    Charles Veley: Ruins are rapidly turning into thriving cities in Karabakh

    The operation of Karabakh University is yet another example of Azerbaijan"s remarkable efforts to restore the liberated territories, Charles Veley, head of the Most Travelled People (MTP) group, said, as quoted by Report.

    He noted that he first visited Khankandi 10 months ago and has now had the opportunity to see the university"s activity.

    "Perhaps the most impressive thing is to witness how Karabakh has been rebuilt over the past four years. Something new appears here all the time - ruins are turning into full-fledged cities, with construction and innovation progressing hand in hand," said Veley.

    Səyyah: Qarabağda daim yeni nəsə yaranır, tikinti və innovasiyalar bir-birini müşayiət edir
    Чарльз Вили: В Карабахе руины на глазах превращаются в полноценные города

