Azerbaijan marks Khankandi, Khojaly, Khojavand and Aghdara Cities Day

Azerbaijan is marking Khankandi, Khojaly, Khojavand and Aghdara Cities Day today, September 20.

As Report recalls, the commemorative date is being observed in the country for the third time under an Order signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on September 18, 2024.

The date is associated with the disarmament of the remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal armed formations and their removal from Azerbaijani territories as a result of the local anti-terror operation carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on September 19-20, 2023.

On October 15, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev visited the city of Khankandi, as well as the Khojavand, Shusha, Khojaly and Aghdara districts, visited the Asgaran fortress and raised the Azerbaijani flag in these areas.

Speaking in Khankandi that day, President Ilham Aliyev said it was a historic day.

"We worked tirelessly to strengthen our army. We created such a strong army that today the Azerbaijani Armed Forces can honorably accomplish any task, and we proved this on the battlefield. Three years ago, during the Patriotic War, we forced the enemy to sign an act of capitulation in just 44 days. The latest anti-terror operation, which lasted only 23 hours, demonstrated our strength - and once again the adversary surrendered, raising a white flag. We are rightfully proud of our Armed Forces," he said.