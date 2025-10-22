Another group of int'l travelers begins their trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh

Today marks the beginning of another trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh for international tourists from the Extreme Traveler International Congress (ETIC), Report informs.

The group includes a delegation from eight countries: the US, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Ireland, and Portugal.

The delegation plans a two-day trip along the route Aghdam-Khankandi-Lachin-Shusha-Fuzuli. The purpose of the trip is to promote the liberated territories and to observe the progress of large-scale construction and reconstruction work.

In a short period of time, six cities, two towns, and 20 villages have been built in the devastated territories of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur. Approximately 60,000 people have returned to their homes. This pace of recovery, a unique development experience in the post-conflict period, is contributing to a steady influx of foreign tourists, and from 2021 to 2025, as many as 14 trips for foreign tourists to the liberated territories have already been organized. The current group will be the 15th to express a desire to witness the restoration work firsthand.

The tourist delegation is led by ETIC Club Director Kolja Spori. It also includes Charles Whaley, founder of the international travel network Most Traveled People (MTP).