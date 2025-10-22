Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Another group of int'l travelers begins their trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh

    Karabakh
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 08:57
    Another group of int'l travelers begins their trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh

    Today marks the beginning of another trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh for international tourists from the Extreme Traveler International Congress (ETIC), Report informs.

    The group includes a delegation from eight countries: the US, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Ireland, and Portugal.

    The delegation plans a two-day trip along the route Aghdam-Khankandi-Lachin-Shusha-Fuzuli. The purpose of the trip is to promote the liberated territories and to observe the progress of large-scale construction and reconstruction work.

    In a short period of time, six cities, two towns, and 20 villages have been built in the devastated territories of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur. Approximately 60,000 people have returned to their homes. This pace of recovery, a unique development experience in the post-conflict period, is contributing to a steady influx of foreign tourists, and from 2021 to 2025, as many as 14 trips for foreign tourists to the liberated territories have already been organized. The current group will be the 15th to express a desire to witness the restoration work firsthand.

    The tourist delegation is led by ETIC Club Director Kolja Spori. It also includes Charles Whaley, founder of the international travel network Most Traveled People (MTP).

    ETIC MTP Karabakh travelers Azerbaijan
    Beynəlxalq səyyahlardan ibarət növbəti qrupun Qarabağa səfəri başlayır
    Очередная группа международных путешественников начинает поездку в Карабах

    Latest News

    09:37

    Queensland river, known for crocodiles, gets tick of approval for 2032 Olympic rowing

    Interesting
    09:28

    US President Donald Trump to visit Japan

    Other countries
    09:26

    EU allocated almost 178B euros to Ukraine since start of conflict — official

    Other countries
    09:22

    Minister: Russia launched massive strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure

    Other countries
    09:17

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (22.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:11
    Video

    Euronews: Azerbaijan strengthens ties with Vatican with restorations in Holy See

    Foreign policy
    09:09

    Qarabag set to face Athletic Bilbao in Champions League clash today

    Football
    09:05

    North Korea launches ballistic missiles

    Other countries
    08:57

    Another group of int'l travelers begins their trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh

    Karabakh
    All News Feed