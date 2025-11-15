Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Another 219 individuals resettled in Khidirli village of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district receive house keys

    Karabakh
    15 November, 2025
    • 15:08
    Another 219 individuals resettled in Khidirli village of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district receive house keys

    A total of 50 families, comprising 219 individuals, have been resettled in the Khidirli village of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district and received keys to their new apartments, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The handover ceremony was attended by officials from the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, as well as representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

