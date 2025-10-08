Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World

    5 years pass since third rocket attack on Azerbaijan's Ganja by Armenian forces

    Karabakh
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 00:00
    5 years pass since third rocket attack on Azerbaijan's Ganja by Armenian forces

    Five years have passed since the third missile strike by Armenian armed forces on Azerbaijan's second-largest city, Ganja, during the Second Karabakh War, Report informs.

    On October 8, 2020, residential buildings and cars were damaged in the city as a result of a nighttime missile attack by Armenia. No residents were injured during the shelling.

    During the Second Karabakh War, Armenian forces launched rocket and artillery shelling against Ganja five times – on October 4, 5, 8, 11, and 17. As a result, 26 people were killed, 175 were injured, and significant damage was caused to civilian infrastructure and vehicles.

    In total, 93 civilians, including 12 children and 27 women, were killed as a result of Armenian military aggression during the Second Karabakh War. Another 454 people were injured. In addition, a total of 12,292 properties and 288 vehicles, as well as 1,018 farms, were damaged.

    Attack on Ganja Armenian armed forces terror
    Ermənistanın Gəncəni üçüncü dəfə bombalamasından beş il ötür
    Минуло 5 лет со дня третьего ракетного обстрела армянами Гянджи

    Latest News

    00:08
    Photo

    Speaker of Croatian Parliament arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

    Milli Majlis
    00:00

    5 years pass since third rocket attack on Azerbaijan's Ganja by Armenian forces

    Karabakh
    21:40
    Photo

    Ambassador: South Korea witnesses Baku"s determination to achieve lasting peace in region

    Foreign policy
    21:17

    WB: Azerbaijan's green transition could boost growth in Europe, Central Asia

    Energy
    21:10

    Putin to attend CIS Heads of State Summit in Dushanbe

    Other countries
    20:56

    Orban: Hungary, Turkic states reaffirm their commitment to peace

    Other countries
    20:50
    Photo
    Video

    Gabala hosts 12th Summit of OTS Council of Heads of State

    Foreign policy
    20:40
    Photo

    Statements of legal heirs of victims and affected individuals heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial

    Incident
    20:37

    Azerbaijan to participate in Global Gateway forum in Brussels

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed