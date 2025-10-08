5 years pass since third rocket attack on Azerbaijan's Ganja by Armenian forces

Five years have passed since the third missile strike by Armenian armed forces on Azerbaijan's second-largest city, Ganja, during the Second Karabakh War, Report informs.

On October 8, 2020, residential buildings and cars were damaged in the city as a result of a nighttime missile attack by Armenia. No residents were injured during the shelling.

During the Second Karabakh War, Armenian forces launched rocket and artillery shelling against Ganja five times – on October 4, 5, 8, 11, and 17. As a result, 26 people were killed, 175 were injured, and significant damage was caused to civilian infrastructure and vehicles.

In total, 93 civilians, including 12 children and 27 women, were killed as a result of Armenian military aggression during the Second Karabakh War. Another 454 people were injured. In addition, a total of 12,292 properties and 288 vehicles, as well as 1,018 farms, were damaged.