    Scientists detect expansion of dangerous anomaly on Earth

    • 14 October, 2025
    • 09:38
    Scientists detect expansion of dangerous anomaly on Earth

    Scientists have recorded the expansion of a weak area in Earth's magnetic field known as the South Atlantic Anomaly.

    According to Report, this finding comes from a study conducted by the European Space Agency (ESA).

    The dangerous area has grown to cover a region almost half the size of Europe. The zone is expanding unevenly toward Africa.

    Experts note that the anomaly is of not only scientific but also practical importance. Satellites passing over the region are exposed to increased levels of radiation, which can lead to malfunctions in electronics and critical equipment.

    "Something special is happening in this region that is causing the field to weaken even further," said Professor of Geomagnetism Chris Finlay.

    Yerdə təhlükəli anomaliya aşkar edilib
    Ученые обнаружили расширение опасной аномалии на Земле

