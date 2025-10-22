Queensland river, known for crocodiles, gets tick of approval for 2032 Olympic rowing

Australia's Fitzroy River is a step closer to hosting rowing and canoeing events at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics after passing technical testing, domestic media said, Report informs via Reuters.

Known for crocodiles and strong tides, the waterway some 600 km (370 miles) north of Brisbane drew a mixed reception when it was proposed as an Olympic venue in March, because of concerns about its currents.

However, Queensland state lawmaker Matt Canavan told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation the river had passed initial testing by the Games Independent Infrastructure and Coordination Authority.

"Effectively now we have a green light for rowing in 2032," said Canavan, who sits on an advisory panel for the rowing event. "All the data is in - there is no longer any barrier to having the rowing here."

The government will use test results, including water flows and depths, to convince global federation World Rowing that the river is suitable for the Games.

"We had to do this testing to make sure, and now we are sure that this river is flat as a tack," said Canavan.

"I mean, if Jesus Christ ever came back to this world, it's a great place for him to come because it's flat enough to walk on."

While the river is home to crocodiles, the waterway is used for rowing by schools, a local club as well as for elite training.

Canoe sprint events are also set to be held on the river during the 2032 Games.