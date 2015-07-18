Media: EU diplomats plan to buy porcelain set for 2 million EUR

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Crystal whisky glasses, silver candelabras and fine china decorated with gold EU flags to form glittering dinner service for Brussels' ascendant diplomatic corps.

Report informs citing The Telegraph, European Union diplomats plan to dine in imperial style, by ordering a glittering dinner service that could cost as much as £2 million.

The European External Action Service, the EU’s foreign office, will buy a “sparkling” array of crystal glassware, silver cutlery and fine china to host banquets and dinner parties for visiting dignitaries, the Daily Telegraph has learnt.

The tableware – to cater for up to 3,360 officials and guests at the EEAS' Brussels headquarters and 140 embassies around the world – will come embellished with the Flag of Europe, engraved on the drinking glasses and painted in gold on the “top quality” crockery.

There are also plans to buy hundreds of silver ice buckets, drinks trays and candelabras and thousands of glasses for whisky, brandy and champagne.

The dinner service, which stands to be larger and nearly ten times the cost of one recently purchased for the White House