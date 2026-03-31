Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to rename Palm Beach airport after Trump

Palm Beach International Airport, which President Donald Trump flies in and out of when heading to his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, is likely set to be renamed in his honor, Report informs via ABC News.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday, renaming it the President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

According to a release from DeSantis' office, the governor signed a bill from the legislature related to "Commercial Service Airports." That bill, which passed the Florida House and Senate in February, includes the provision that "'Palm Beach International Airport,' shall be renamed as the 'President Donald J. Trump International Airport,' subject to approval of the Federal Aviation Administration" and, per the bill, rights agreements.

The law is set to go into effect on July 1, according to the state legislature.