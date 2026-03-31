Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to rename Palm Beach airport after Trump

    Interesting
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 09:39
    Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to rename Palm Beach airport after Trump

    Palm Beach International Airport, which President Donald Trump flies in and out of when heading to his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, is likely set to be renamed in his honor, Report informs via ABC News.

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday, renaming it the President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

    According to a release from DeSantis' office, the governor signed a bill from the legislature related to "Commercial Service Airports." That bill, which passed the Florida House and Senate in February, includes the provision that "'Palm Beach International Airport,' shall be renamed as the 'President Donald J. Trump International Airport,' subject to approval of the Federal Aviation Administration" and, per the bill, rights agreements.

    The law is set to go into effect on July 1, according to the state legislature.

    Donald Trump Palm Beach International Airport Ron DeSantis
    ABŞ-də hava limanına Donald Trampın adı veriləcək
    Одному из аэропортов США присвоят имя Дональда Трампа

    Latest News

    10:31

    Brent crude prices end March with record 55% rise

    Energy
    10:23

    Iran executes two more individuals accused of carrying out terrorist attacks

    Region
    10:13
    Photo

    New military facilities commissioned in Azerbaijani army

    Military
    10:11

    Four dead, nine injured in Southwest China's blast at highway tunnel construction site

    Other countries
    10:05

    AP News: Gulf allies urge US to continue prosecuting war against Iran

    Other countries
    09:55

    Azeri Light crude exceeds $128 per barrel

    Energy
    09:54

    Kyrgyz Embassy in Iran suspends operations

    Region
    09:47

    Azerbaijan ranks among safest countries in Global Terrorism Index 2026

    Other
    09:40

    CBA currency exchange rates (31.03.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed