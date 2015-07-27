 Top
    Britain: Lord Sewel resigns and faces police inquiry after scandal

    Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Police called in by House of Lords as Deputy Speaker steps down amid claims he took Class A drug at sex party with £200-a-night prostitutes, Report informs citing foreign media. 

    Parliamentary authorities have called in Scotland Yard after a peer who oversees standards in the House of Lords was pictured allegedly taking cocaine with two prostitutes.

    Baron Sewel of Gilcomstoun, a Deputy Speaker of the Lords, resigned amid claims he took the Class A drug at a sex party.

    The House of Lords authorities immediately referred his case to police and dubbed the revelations "shocking and unacceptable".

    Lord Sewel, formerly a Labour peer and ally of former Prime Minister Tony Blair, was said to have been caught on video telling the £200-a-night prostitutes that he wanted to "be led astray".

    The Lord Speaker issued a strongly-worded statement in which she said Scotland Yard would be asked to investigate.

    Baroness D’Souza said: "Today’s revelations about the behaviour of Lord Sewel are both shocking and unacceptable.

