Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League

    Work on Iran-Azerbaijan Astara terminal almost complete

    Infrastructure
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 14:15
    Work on Iran-Azerbaijan Astara terminal almost complete

    The construction of the Astara terminal between Iran and Azerbaijan is nearing completion, Jabbar Ali Zakeri, head of Iran Railways, told Report.

    He said the terminal will be used for transporting goods from India to Russia and from Russia to Iran's Bandar Abbas port.

    "We are working with Azerbaijan Railways to increase the terminal's cargo handling capacity to 2 million tons. Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia railways have signed a protocol to develop Astara terminal and raise this capacity to 5 million tons. Discussions indicate that the upgrades will be completed by next year's Nowruz holiday. This terminal is also of great importance for Russia," the railway official noted.

    Azerbaijan Railways Iran Railways Jabbar Ali Zakeri Bandar Abbas port
    Cabbar Əli Zakeri: "Astara" terminalının tikintisi gələn ilin Novruz bayramınadək yekunlaşacaq" - EKSKLÜZİV
    Строительство терминала "Астара" завершится до праздника Новруз - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

    Latest News

    15:36

    Merz: Germany to increase aid to Ukraine to €11.5B euros in 2026

    Other countries
    15:28

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan mull Trans-Caspian International Transport Route

    Infrastructure
    15:20

    Iran seeks to send cargo to Armenia via Nakhchivan by rail - EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    15:16
    Photo

    Baku hosts first Young Railway Workers Forum as part of CIS council meeting

    Infrastructure
    14:57

    Uzbekistan plans to use Zangazur corridor for strategic cargo - EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    14:45

    Construction of Rasht–Astara railway in Iran to begin after Novruz holiday – EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    14:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Russia sign agreement on bilateral digital data exchange

    Infrastructure
    14:33

    Azerbaijani deputy PM meets with his Russian counterpart

    Foreign policy
    14:26

    Cargo between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan soars in four years

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed