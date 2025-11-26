Work on Iran-Azerbaijan Astara terminal almost complete
Infrastructure
- 26 November, 2025
- 14:15
The construction of the Astara terminal between Iran and Azerbaijan is nearing completion, Jabbar Ali Zakeri, head of Iran Railways, told Report.
He said the terminal will be used for transporting goods from India to Russia and from Russia to Iran's Bandar Abbas port.
"We are working with Azerbaijan Railways to increase the terminal's cargo handling capacity to 2 million tons. Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia railways have signed a protocol to develop Astara terminal and raise this capacity to 5 million tons. Discussions indicate that the upgrades will be completed by next year's Nowruz holiday. This terminal is also of great importance for Russia," the railway official noted.
