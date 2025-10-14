Work begins on second State Program for Karabakh's reconstruction

Working groups have already been launched to prepare the second State Program for the reconstruction of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, according to Ilgar Isbatov, Deputy Chairman of the country's State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, Report informs.

Isbatov made this announcement during the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition (Baku Build–2025) and the 5th Azerbaijan International Exhibition on the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh – Rebuild Karabakh held in Baku.

He stated that the tasks outlined in the first State Program are successfully implemented: "Following that, a new program covering the next phase will be launched starting in 2027. We are confident that all targets of the first State Program will be successfully fulfilled by the end of 2026, and we will enter 2027 with a new document and a new State Program. We are fully committed to successfully implementing the next program as well."