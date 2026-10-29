Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Wizz Air launches direct Baku–Bratislava flights

    Infrastructure
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 12:25
    Wizz Air launches direct Baku–Bratislava flights

    The new low-cost route offers a new travel option to Central Europe, Report informs, citing Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

    According to the information, the airport has expanded its European route network with the addition of another destination. On 28 October, Wizz Air, one of Europe's leading low-cost airlines, operated its inaugural direct flight from Bratislava to Baku.

    The new route provides an additional option for passengers who prefer the low-cost travel model and adds the Slovak capital to the list of European destinations accessible from Baku by direct flight.

    Situated on the banks of the Danube, Bratislava is an appealing destination for a European city break, with its compact historic centre, landmark castle, culinary offerings and relaxed atmosphere. The airport's location just 9 km from the city centre adds to the convenience of the journey.

    Bratislava's location in Central Europe gives the route an additional advantage. Approximately 65 km from Vienna, the Slovak capital also provides a convenient starting point for onward travel to other cities in the region.

    Flights on the Baku–Bratislava route will operate twice weekly throughout the winter season, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The direct flight from Baku takes approximately four hours and 30 minutes.

    The new destination forms part of Heydar Aliyev International Airport's ongoing efforts to expand direct connectivity, offer passengers a wider choice of travel options and fares, and strengthen Baku's air links with European cities.

    Further information on flight schedules, tickets, baggage policies and additional services is available through Wizz Air"s official sales channels.

    Wizz Air launches direct Baku–Bratislava flights
    Wizz Air launches direct Baku–Bratislava flights
    Wizz Air launches direct Baku–Bratislava flights
    Wizz Air Heydar Aliyev International Airport
    Photo
    "Wizz Air" Bakıdan Bratislavaya birbaşa uçuşlara başlayıb
    Photo
    Бакинский аэропорт: Рейс Баку-Братислава расширил возможности поездок в Центральную Европу
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    12:33
    SOCAR Polymer earns $197 million from exports
    Energy
    12:30
    Azerbaijan repays nearly 1.5B manats in debt in nine months
    Finance
    12:30
    Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Hakan Fidan in Ankara
    Foreign policy
    12:25
    Photo
    Wizz Air launches direct Baku–Bratislava flights
    Infrastructure
    12:20
    Governor: CBA reduces its participation in Azerbaijan's interbank market
    Finance
    12:18
    CBA official: Money supply growth in Azerbaijan isn't driving inflation
    Finance
    12:15
    Kyrgyzstan to host 62nd meeting of CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy
    Foreign policy
    12:11
    Kazakhstan elected new chair of CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy
    Foreign policy
    12:00
    Eurasian Economic Commission working to establish common CIS commodity exchange market
    Finance
    All News Feed