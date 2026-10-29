Wizz Air launches direct Baku–Bratislava flights

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The new low-cost route offers a new travel option to Central Europe, Report informs, citing Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

According to the information, the airport has expanded its European route network with the addition of another destination. On 28 October, Wizz Air, one of Europe's leading low-cost airlines, operated its inaugural direct flight from Bratislava to Baku.

The new route provides an additional option for passengers who prefer the low-cost travel model and adds the Slovak capital to the list of European destinations accessible from Baku by direct flight.

Situated on the banks of the Danube, Bratislava is an appealing destination for a European city break, with its compact historic centre, landmark castle, culinary offerings and relaxed atmosphere. The airport's location just 9 km from the city centre adds to the convenience of the journey.

Bratislava's location in Central Europe gives the route an additional advantage. Approximately 65 km from Vienna, the Slovak capital also provides a convenient starting point for onward travel to other cities in the region.

Flights on the Baku–Bratislava route will operate twice weekly throughout the winter season, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The direct flight from Baku takes approximately four hours and 30 minutes.

The new destination forms part of Heydar Aliyev International Airport's ongoing efforts to expand direct connectivity, offer passengers a wider choice of travel options and fares, and strengthen Baku's air links with European cities.

Further information on flight schedules, tickets, baggage policies and additional services is available through Wizz Air"s official sales channels.