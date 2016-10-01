Volkswagen will pay 1,2 billion USD to automobile dealers

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ German automotive concern Volkswagen will pay penalty in the amount of 1,2 billion USD to the USA automobile dealer companies for damage caused to their business, as a scandal arised after revealing the facts of violation of ecological norms. Report informs referring to the TASS, the claims were regulated in the court of San Francisco (California).

An agreement should be approved by delivering of an official judgement. But there are no exact numbers of dealers would receive the compensation. As Associated Press stated, automobile dealers were permitted to leave the agreement and to make an individual complaint against the concern.

German concern will pay 2,7 billion USD for elimination of environmental damage and 2 billion USD for improvement of automobiles even least polluting environment.

Notably, revealing a software in Volkswagen automobiles which ensures to prevent strict ecological norms of the USA, has arised a diesel scandal worldwide. Probes against the automobile giant were launched in several countries of Europe and Asia.