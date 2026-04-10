Umayra Taghiyeva: Azerbaijan to strengthen early warning for climate hazards

Azerbaijan plans to implement a project to raise climate awareness and strengthen the early warning system for highly dangerous hydrometeorological events, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Taghiyeva stated, Report informs.

Speaking at the meeting of the High‑Level Joint Steering Committee of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework in Baku on April 10, the deputy minister pointed out that the project will be implemented by the UN Environment Programme with financial support from the Green Climate Fund.

"At the same time, the UN‑Habitat Programme plans to carry out a project on creating climate‑resilient cities and communities in Azerbaijan. In addition, with financial support from the Green Climate Fund, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO) is preparing to implement in Azerbaijan the project on application of climate‑resilient practices in the agricultural sector to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promote sustainability, and ensure food security, including preventing and reducing food loss and waste. This project is currently at the stage of domestic procedures," she said.