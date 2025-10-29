Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    UK Trade Envoy notes huge potential for UKEF deals in Azerbaijan's transport sector

    Infrastructure
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 17:36
    There is a huge potential for UKEF to be considered on transport across Azerbaijan, UK Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan and Central Asia, John Alderdice, a member of the House of Lords said in an interview with Report.

    He reminded that UKEF recently completed its first transaction in Azerbaijan, supporting the acquisition of Boeing 777 flight simulator produced by UK-based L3Harris Commercial Aviation Solutions for the National Aviation Academy.

    "This landmark deal with Silk Way Group, reflects the growing strength of UK-Azerbaijan economic cooperation and follows high-level engagement between our governments," he said.

    The envoy added that it also aligns with the UK's Modern Industrial Strategy, which prioritizes advanced manufacturing and innovation.

    "Encouragingly, this collaboration has opened the door to further discussions on future aviation projects and broader infrastructure initiatives. Silk Way has expressed interest in continuing to work with UKEF, but I see huge potential for UKEF to be considered on transport, infrastructure and digital projects across Azerbaijan as well," he said.

    Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom have successfully completed their first deal supported by the UK Export Finance (UKEF) under the £5 billion credit guarantee program.

    The full text of the interview is available here.

    John Alderdice United Kingdom Azerbaijan UKEF
    Con Alderdays: "Azərbaycanın nəqliyyat sektorunda UKEF-in sövdələşmələri üçün böyük potensial var"
    Джон Алдердайс: Существует потенциал для сделок UKEF в транспортном секторе Азербайджана

