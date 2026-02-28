Two AZAL flights return to Baku due to closure of Iranian airspace - EXCLUSIVE
Infrastructure
- 28 February, 2026
- 11:33
Two Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) flights-J2-011 from Baku to Dubai and J2-1091 from Baku to Jeddah-have returned to Baku due to the closure of Iran"s airspace.
In response to inquiries from Report, AZAL confirmed that flight J2-011 successfully landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 10:47 local time (GMT+4). The J2-1091 flight is expected to land in Baku shortly.
AZAL stated: "We continue to closely monitor the situation in the Middle East and are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of our flights. Passengers will be promptly informed of any changes to the flight schedule."
Passengers can contact the airline at [email protected] for further information.
