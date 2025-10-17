Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Twin city partnership between Baku, Tabriz under discussion

    Infrastructure
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 15:37
    Twin city partnership between Baku, Tabriz under discussion

    The possibility of establishing a twin city partnership between Azerbaijan's Baku and Iran's Tabriz is currently being discussed, Yaghoub Houshyar, Mayor of Tabriz, told journalists at the 3rd Urban Forum of Azerbaijan (NUFA3) in Baku, Report informs.

    Houshyar pointed out that Baku has already formed twin city relationships with many cities worldwide, and a similar cooperation format with Tabriz is also feasible: "There have been previous discussions on such a partnership between Baku and Tabriz. We hope concrete steps will be taken in the near future. Based on an agreement between our heads of state, cultural weeks will be organized in three cities-one in Tabriz and another in Baku."

    The mayor added that hosting cultural weeks will contribute to expanding socio-cultural ties between the two cities, with the events expected to take place next year.

    Baku Tabriz twin cities NUFA3
    Bakı ilə Təbriz arasında qardaş şəhər əməkdaşlığı müzakirə olunur
    Баку и Тебриз обсуждают возможность сотрудничества в формате города-побратимы

    Latest News

    16:27

    Minister: Maldives interested in Azerbaijani investments in sustainable infrastructure projects - INTERVIEW

    Infrastructure
    16:21
    Photo

    Baku TV and Uzbekistan 24 sign media cooperation memorandum

    Media
    16:12

    Court proceedings of Armenian citizens continue with announcement of documents

    Domestic policy
    16:06

    COP29 President: Solidarity needed for greener world

    COP29
    15:55

    Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to Türkiye drop sharply in 2025

    Energy
    15:54

    European Commission comments on possible Trump-Putin meeting

    Other countries
    15:49

    COP29 Presidency attends Zero Waste Forum in Türkiye

    COP29
    15:44

    Deputy secretary general of ECO: Integrated transport system needed to unlock potential of Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    15:41

    World-renowned Azerbaijani scientist Professor Rafig Mehdiyev dies at 89

    Incident
    All News Feed