Twin city partnership between Baku, Tabriz under discussion

The possibility of establishing a twin city partnership between Azerbaijan's Baku and Iran's Tabriz is currently being discussed, Yaghoub Houshyar, Mayor of Tabriz, told journalists at the 3rd Urban Forum of Azerbaijan (NUFA3) in Baku, Report informs.

Houshyar pointed out that Baku has already formed twin city relationships with many cities worldwide, and a similar cooperation format with Tabriz is also feasible: "There have been previous discussions on such a partnership between Baku and Tabriz. We hope concrete steps will be taken in the near future. Based on an agreement between our heads of state, cultural weeks will be organized in three cities-one in Tabriz and another in Baku."

The mayor added that hosting cultural weeks will contribute to expanding socio-cultural ties between the two cities, with the events expected to take place next year.