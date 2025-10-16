Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Turkish official praises Azerbaijan's restoration of liberated areas

    Infrastructure
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 15:17
    Turkish official praises Azerbaijan's restoration of liberated areas

    The Azerbaijani government has restored buildings in its liberated territories while preserving their original architectural features, said Omer Bulut, Türkiye's Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change.

    Speaking to journalists at the 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum (NUFA3) in Khankendi, Bulut noted that some buildings in the region had been damaged, but restoration efforts have respected their historical character.

    "These areas were home to Azerbaijanis 30 years ago. Today, the buildings are being restored by maintaining their historical form," he said.

    Bulut also commended Azerbaijan for setting a strong example in urban planning.

    "Azerbaijan has demonstrated a remarkable model of reconstruction. I believe people from all over the world should visit to see how cities can be rebuilt after war with humanity and sensitivity at the forefront. Azerbaijan has made this a reality," he stated.

    "Destroying is easy for anyone, but we, as the Turkic nation, have always chosen to build. We protect every piece of heritage and pass it on to future generations," he added.

    NUFA3 Azerbaijan Omer Bulut Turkiye liberated territories
    Türkiyə rəsmisi: "Qarabağda binaların orijinallığı qorunaraq bərpa edilib"
    Турецкий чиновник: В Карабахе здания восстановлены с сохранением оригинального облика

    Latest News

    16:00
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan accepts credentials of newly appointed French ambassador

    Foreign policy
    15:56

    Pact for the Mediterranean – EU seeks to strengthen cooperation with regional countries

    Foreign policy
    15:52
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, China discuss strengthening banking collaboration

    Finance
    15:44

    Turkish Defense Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan

    Region
    15:37
    Photo

    Representatives of Turkic States' Diaspora organizations visit Karabakh

    Diaspora
    15:29

    Military parade dedicated to Victory Day to be held in Baku

    Military
    15:25

    Georgia fines OSCE chairperson-in-office

    Region
    15:17

    Turkish official praises Azerbaijan's restoration of liberated areas

    Infrastructure
    15:16

    Azerbaijan, Uganda sign visa waiver agreement for diplomatic passports

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed