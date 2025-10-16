Turkish official praises Azerbaijan's restoration of liberated areas

The Azerbaijani government has restored buildings in its liberated territories while preserving their original architectural features, said Omer Bulut, Türkiye's Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change.

Speaking to journalists at the 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum (NUFA3) in Khankendi, Bulut noted that some buildings in the region had been damaged, but restoration efforts have respected their historical character.

"These areas were home to Azerbaijanis 30 years ago. Today, the buildings are being restored by maintaining their historical form," he said.

Bulut also commended Azerbaijan for setting a strong example in urban planning.

"Azerbaijan has demonstrated a remarkable model of reconstruction. I believe people from all over the world should visit to see how cities can be rebuilt after war with humanity and sensitivity at the forefront. Azerbaijan has made this a reality," he stated.

"Destroying is easy for anyone, but we, as the Turkic nation, have always chosen to build. We protect every piece of heritage and pass it on to future generations," he added.