Turkish Airlines launches a discount to foreign countries

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ 'Turkish Airlines' launched discount campaign on flights from Ganja and Nakhchivan to a number of foreign countries.
Report was told in the company, tickets will be sold from November 1 to 30, while flights would be carried out from November 1 until March 31 of next year.
Reserve Tickets must be bought within 3 days. Minimum stay at destination - two days, maximum - one month.
|Ganja
|Tel-Aviv
|330 euros
|Ganja
|Ljubljana
|349 euros
|Ganja
|Dusseldorf
|406 euros
|Ganja
|Berlin
|403 euros
|Ganja
|Dnepropetrovsk
|307 euros
|Nakhchivan
|Ljubljana
|356 euros
|Nakhchivan
|Rome
|355 euros
|Nakhchivan
|Tel-Aviv
|329 euros
|Nakhchivan
|Barcelona
|373 euros
|Nakhchivan
|Berlin
|329 euros
*The prices are designed for both directions
Şahnaz ƏhmədovaNews Author
