Turkish Airlines launches a discount to foreign countries

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ 'Turkish Airlines' launched discount campaign on flights from Ganja and Nakhchivan to a number of foreign countries.

Report was told in the company, tickets will be sold from November 1 to 30, while flights would be carried out from November 1 until March 31 of next year.

Reserve Tickets must be bought within 3 days. Minimum stay at destination - two days, maximum - one month.

Ganja Tel-Aviv 330 euros Ganja Ljubljana 349 euros Ganja Dusseldorf 406 euros Ganja Berlin 403 euros Ganja Dnepropetrovsk 307 euros

Nakhchivan Ljubljana 356 euros Nakhchivan Rome 355 euros Nakhchivan Tel-Aviv 329 euros Nakhchivan Barcelona 373 euros Nakhchivan Berlin 329 euros

*The prices are designed for both directions