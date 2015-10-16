 Top
    Close photo mode

    Traffic jam occurred on Baku streets

    Drivers advised to use alternative roads

    Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic density was observed in most avenues of Baku city. 

    Report was told in the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC).

    The movement of vehicles is slow in Tbilisi Avenue (in both directions relative density, an alternative way - H.Zardabi st), Samed Vurgun Street (towards Tezebazar, an alternative road Mardanov brothers st), Heydar Aliyev Avenue, the main road (alternative H. Aliyev avenue) , A.Bakikhanov street (in front of the Turkish Embassy) and Inshaatchilar Avenue (in front of State Statistics Committee).

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi