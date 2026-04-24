TITR members approve 2026 plan focusing on transport digitalization

A meeting of the Board and the General Assembly of the International Association "Trans-Caspian International Transport Route" (TITR) has been held in Astana, Kazakhstan, Report informs.

A work plan for 2026 was approved based on the outcomes of the meetings.

Representatives of railway operators from Kazakhstan, China, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, Bulgaria and Romania, and Singapore participated in the meeting.

The key focus of the approved plan is the digitalization of transportation, which envisages the implementation of electronic document management using digital signatures and direct data exchange between customs authorities and all participants in the transportation process.

This is expected to reduce cargo transit times and enhance the transparency of operations along the entire route.

The plan also provides for an increase in container transportation volumes, including the passage of up to 600 container trains from China through the territory of Kazakhstan in 2026, as well as strengthening coordination between ports and terminals of the Caspian Sea and optimizing technological processes at key segments of the route.

Following the meetings, a number of documents were signed aimed at further strengthening the TITR as one of the key transit corridors between Asia and Europe.