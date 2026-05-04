Temporary special traffic lanes to be introduced in Baku for WUF13

Within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Baku on May 17-22, temporary special traffic lanes will be introduced on several streets and avenues of Baku, according to the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

According to the agency's statement, temporary traffic lanes will be created on Heydar Aliyev Avenue - Airport Highway, Abbasgulu agha Bakikhanov, Mehdi Abbasov, Mikayil Aliyev, Yusif Safarov, and Mikayil Mushfig streets.

These lanes will be in effect after the installation of the relevant road signs. That is, during the period when there are no signs, all vehicles may use the lane.

WUF13 will be held in Baku on May 17-22. To date, more than 20,000 people from various countries around the world have registered to participate in the forum. This prestigious event is organized within the framework of Azerbaijan's close cooperation with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat). The main goal of the forum is to ensure the exchange of global experiences in the fields of sustainable urban development, smart cities, and innovative urban solutions.