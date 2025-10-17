Tabriz businessmen may join reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

The potential involvement of businessmen from Tabriz, East Azerbaijan province of Iran, in reconstruction projects in Azerbaijan's Karabakh is currently under discussion, Yaghoub Houshyar, Mayor of Tabriz, told journalists at the 3rd Urban Forum of Azerbaijan (NUFA3) in Baku, Report informs.

Houshyar noted that businessmen from Tabriz have shown great interest in participating in restoration and development efforts in Karabakh: "Coordination is already underway, and broader participation may be possible in the future. It is natural for Tabriz businessmen to engage in Karabakh's revitalization, education, and infrastructure projects, and this is supported at the state level."

The mayor added that such cooperation would help bring cities and peoples closer together.