Some villages in Azerbaijan being built on transit-oriented principle

The parallel construction of the village of Aghali and the neighboring village of Mammadbayli in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district allows for budget savings while creating amenities for residents, Vahid Hajiyev, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, said on the second day of the 3rd National Urban Forum of Azerbaijan (NUFA3), Report informs.

According to Vahid Hajiyev, three master plans for the development of these territories have been approved to date.

"The village of Aghali is being built simultaneously with the neighboring village of Mammadbayli. Their close proximity allows for the sharing of social facilities - schools, kindergartens, and service centers. This, on the one hand, ensures budget savings while, on the other, creating additional amenities for residents," Hajiyev noted.

He reminded that the liberated districts, including Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, were completely destroyed during the occupation.

"After 30 years of occupation, not a single house remained there. Therefore, today we are building everything from scratch. Our concept is based on transit-oriented development - the creation of districts around efficient public transportation and comfortable pedestrian environments. This approach not only improves population mobility but also expands employment opportunities, which is also essential and is being implemented in parallel with the resettlement process. For example, locating these settlements near logistics hubs, railway depots, and industrial zones allows residents to easily reach their workplaces. At the same time, this stimulates the growth of local entrepreneurship and gives residents the opportunity to participate in economic activity within their own communities," the special representative added.