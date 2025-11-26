Sergey Pavlov: Russia and Azerbaijan tackle rail transport challenges together

Russia and Azerbaijan work jointly to overcome any challenges in railway transportation, First Deputy CEO of Russian Railways Sergey Pavlov told Report.

According to Pavlov, the two countries have maintained stable transport cooperation for many years and have found solutions to ensure uninterrupted cargo flows even in difficult situations. "Russia and Azerbaijan have always collaborated in the railway sector, and this continues today. For example, at the beginning of this year, heavy rains in Azerbaijan flooded several areas, but together with our partners, we ensured that freight operations were not halted," he said.

Pavlov added that this collaboration is not only operational but also supported by intergovernmental agreements. "An intergovernmental agreement on the development of the North–South corridor has been signed. Russia and Azerbaijan consistently fulfill all obligations under this document. Infrastructure development is carried out in accordance with these agreements. The corridor's growth will not only increase freight between our countries but also expand cargo turnover with Georgia and Iran," he noted.