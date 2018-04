Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ In connection with the completion of the repair works carried out on one road of Bilajari station, schedule of Baku-Sumgayit-Baku electric trains, approved on January 7, will be restored from August 13 to 22.

Report was informed in the “Azerbaijan Railways” CJSC press service.

It is possible to find further information about the changes in schedule of Baku-Sumgayit-Baku trains on www.ady.az.