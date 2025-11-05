Samir Rzayev: Number of weekly flights between Baku, Tel Aviv may reach 21

Starting from May 2026, the number of weekly flights between Baku and Tel Aviv is expected to reach 21, Samir Rzayev, President of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), said in a post on X, Report informs.

"We held a meeting with Ronen Krausz, the newly appointed Ambassador of the State of Israel to Azerbaijan. During the meeting, we discussed the development of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel, particularly the expansion of ties in the field of aviation. We emphasized the importance of joint initiatives and collaborative projects in this direction.

A steady growth dynamic has been observed in air transport between Azerbaijan and Israel. As a continuation of this trend, AZAL plans to increase the number of flights in this direction in the near future. Starting from May 2026, the number of weekly flights between Baku and Tel Aviv is expected to reach 21. This step will mark an important stage in expanding air connectivity and boosting mutual passenger traffic.

The statistical indicators of recent years clearly reflect the scale and pace of this cooperation. In 2024, Azerbaijan Airlines operated a total of 303 round-trip flights en route Baku–Tel Aviv–Baku, performing 11 weekly flights and carrying nearly 74,000 passengers. Between January and October 2025, AZAL increased the frequency to 14 weekly flights, operating 562 round-trip flights and serving more than 147,000 passengers.

We remain committed to continuing our activities and contributing to the realization of new opportunities for collaboration," reads the post.