    Russia and Azerbaijan move to digital exchange of transport documents

    Infrastructure
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 16:03
    Russia and Azerbaijan move to digital exchange of transport documents

    Russia and Azerbaijan are transitioning to digital exchange of transport documents, Oleg Belozerov, CEO and Board Chairman of Russian Railways, told journalists, Report informs.

    He said freight traffic on the western branch of the North–South International Transport Corridor (Russia–Azerbaijan–Iran) has increased significantly this year: container shipments rose 1.6 times to 6,558 units. According to him, this growth demonstrates real demand for the corridor and strong coordination among the three countries' railway administrations.

    Belozerov emphasized that accelerating documentation processes is especially important amid rising transport flows. To this end, new mechanisms for digital data exchange between Russia and Azerbaijan have begun to be implemented. "The bilateral agreements signed with Azerbaijan allow documents to be transferred in electronic format, reducing the use of paper and speeding up cargo clearance," he said.

    He added that the digital transition will significantly contribute to increasing freight volumes and enhancing the competitiveness of the North–South corridor.

    Earlier today, Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) and Russian Railways signed an agreement on bilateral electronic data exchange during a meeting between ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov and Oleg Belozerov. The agreement will fully enable digital document circulation and increase the efficiency of cargo transportation.

    Rusiya və Azərbaycan nəqliyyat sənədlərinin rəqəmsal mübadiləsinə keçir
    Белозёров: Цифровой документооборот ускорит оформление грузов

