Rashad Nabiyev: Middle Corridor offers sustainable alternative to northern routes

Long before the Middle Corridor was seen as a key transport artery between East and West, Azerbaijan began actively investing in its development, though the priority was then given to the northern route, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said at the Global Gateway conference in Brussels, Report informs.

According to the minister, the Middle Corridor is currently developing into one of the most important international trade routes, offering a sustainable and secure alternative to northern routes. The key idea of ​​Azerbaijan's strategy is to create a unified space of physical and digital connectivity.

The Azerbaijani government is implementing a "dual transformation" concept, combining traditional transport corridors with modern digital solutions that ensure transparency, efficiency, and trust among supply chain participants.

"Azerbaijan has created an integrated multimodal transport system that unites rail, road, sea, and air routes. Its central element is the Baku International Seaport in Alat, the largest hub on the Caspian Sea, which plays a strategic role in the development of the Middle Corridor," Nabiyev noted.

He emphasized the particular importance of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars (BTK) railway, which has become a key link in the route connecting China, Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and Europe. Azerbaijan began implementing this project at a time when the route's potential was only just beginning to be recognized internationally.

The government recently allocated an additional $100 million to expand the BTK's capacity, which will significantly increase traffic volumes in the coming years.