Azerbaijan and Gambia discuss establishing parliamentary friendship groups

Azerbaijan and Gambia have expressed interest in deepening cooperation and implementing joint projects in the future, according to the Azerbaijani embassy.

According to Report, the discussions took place during the visit of Azerbaijan"s ambassador to Morocco and Gambia, Nazim Samadov, to Gambia from 15 to 18 December 2025.

During the visit, Ambassador Samadov met with Speaker of the National Assembly Fabakary Tombong Jatta, Deputy Speaker Seedy Njie, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad Labou Yang, Minister of Youth and Sports Bakary Badjie, and the Mayor of the capital, Banjul, Rohey Malik Lowe.

The embassy said the meetings involved a broad exchange of views on the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations in the political, economic, and humanitarian spheres, as well as discussions on deepening cooperation and implementing joint projects.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Gambia. Particular attention was given to cooperation within international organizations, including the UN, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement, with an emphasis on continuing mutual support on multilateral platforms.

"The importance of parliamentary cooperation was highlighted. In this context, it was noted that the establishment of friendship groups in the legislative bodies of both countries could make an important contribution to strengthening interparliamentary relations," the embassy said.

During his visit, Ambassador Samadov also toured the University of Gambia campus in Faraba, the country"s leading higher education institution, with Gambia"s Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology Pierre Gomez. The Azerbaijani side expressed readiness to consider supporting the university through the International Development Agency, while the Gambian side could explore corresponding proposals.

The ambassador also visited the headquarters of the Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS), where prospects for cooperation between media structures of the two countries were discussed.

"The importance of raising awareness about Azerbaijan in Gambia, expanding contacts between media representatives of the two countries, and organising familiarization visits for Gambian journalists to Azerbaijan was noted," the embassy said.