Azerbaijan imports $2.65B in vehicles in 11 months

In January-November this year, Azerbaijan imported vehicles and their parts worth $2.65 billion, the State Customs Committee told Report.

This represents an increase of $440.70 million, or 20%, compared to the same period last year. Spending on vehicle imports accounted for 12.49% of Azerbaijan"s total import expenditures during the period.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade worth $44.59 billion in the first 11 months, with exports totaling $23.40 billion and imports $21.19 billion.