Azerbaijan imports $2.65B in vehicles in 11 months
Business
- 20 December, 2025
- 13:08
In January-November this year, Azerbaijan imported vehicles and their parts worth $2.65 billion, the State Customs Committee told Report.
This represents an increase of $440.70 million, or 20%, compared to the same period last year. Spending on vehicle imports accounted for 12.49% of Azerbaijan"s total import expenditures during the period.
Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade worth $44.59 billion in the first 11 months, with exports totaling $23.40 billion and imports $21.19 billion.
Latest News
13:47
Bayramov: Azerbaijan and Montenegro agree to hold consular consultationsForeign policy
13:44
Azerbaijan, Montenegro FMs discuss NATO cooperationForeign policy
13:43
Ibrahimović: Montenegro aims to become 28th full EU member by 2028Other countries
13:35
Ibrahimović: Azerbaijan and Montenegro discuss launching regular flightsForeign policy
13:30
Bayramov: Azerbaijan and Montenegro have potential for cooperation in transportForeign policy
13:23
Azerbaijani сompanies invest up to $1 billion in MontenegroDomestic policy
13:14
Photo
Azerbaijan and Gambia discuss establishing parliamentary friendship groupsForeign policy
13:08
Azerbaijan imports $2.65B in vehicles in 11 monthsBusiness
13:05