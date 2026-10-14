Demining operations in Garabagh are being carried out at one of the fastest paces in the world, according to Rahman Hajiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Garabagh Revival Fund, Report informs.

Hajiyev made the statement at the 31st Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition (Baku Build) and the 6th Azerbaijan International Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Garabagh Exhibition (Rebuild Garabagh) in Baku.

He noted that the reconstruction of Garabagh began not with construction and restoration work, but first and foremost with the clearance of mines from the liberated territories.

"This significantly complicated the work of our state. However, the efforts undertaken in this area serve as an excellent example for other countries. With virtually no support from the international community, Azerbaijan chose to clear these lands using its own resources before launching reconstruction projects. Azerbaijan has truly achieved significant success in this field. Today, statistical data show that demining operations in Garabagh are being conducted at one of the fastest rates in the world," he said.