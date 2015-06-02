 Top
    Close photo mode

    Qatar Airways launches new discount campaign

    Discounted tickets can be obtained in several directions on June 2-4

    Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Qatar Airways launches new discount campaign. 

    Report was told in the company, customers can purchase discounted tickets to a number of flights performed by a 2 to 4 June.Flights will be operated until 30 June.

    The prices include all the benefits, taxes and expenses.Discounts are valid for round-trip ticket to be paid when booking.The shortest period of stay in destination point - 3 days, longest - 4 months. 

    Cheap business class must be purchased at least 5 days, economy class - 3 days prior to departure date.

    The purchased ticket cannot be transferred to another person.Depending on the route and class, ticket can be exchanged for another date with the payment of the fine.

    Point of departure Direction Economy class Flight date
    Baku Dubai 237 manats 02 June-30 June 2015
    Baku Bangkok 672 manats 02 June-30 June 2015
    Baku Maldives 771 manats 02 June-30 June 2015
    Baku Johannesburg 801 manats 02 June-30 June 2015
    Baku Tokyo 857 manats 02 June-30 June 2015
    Baku Denpasar Bali 1 226 manats 02 June-30 June 2015
    Point of departure Direction Business Class Flight date
    Baku Phuket 1 620 manats 02 June-30 June 2015
    Baku Johannesburg 1 643 manats 02 June-30 June 2015
    Baku Kuala Lumpur 1 980 manats 02 June-30 June 2015
    Baku Tokyo (NRT) 2 202 manats 02 June-30 June 2015
    Baku Singapore 2 557 manats 02 June-30 June 2015
    Baku Denpasar Bali 2 657 manats 02 June-30 June 2015
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi