Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Qatar Airways launches new discount campaign.

Report was told in the company, customers can purchase discounted tickets to a number of flights performed by a 2 to 4 June.Flights will be operated until 30 June.

The prices include all the benefits, taxes and expenses.Discounts are valid for round-trip ticket to be paid when booking.The shortest period of stay in destination point - 3 days, longest - 4 months.

Cheap business class must be purchased at least 5 days, economy class - 3 days prior to departure date.

The purchased ticket cannot be transferred to another person.Depending on the route and class, ticket can be exchanged for another date with the payment of the fine.

Point of departure Direction Economy class Flight date Baku Dubai 237 manats 02 June-30 June 2015 Baku Bangkok 672 manats 02 June-30 June 2015 Baku Maldives 771 manats 02 June-30 June 2015 Baku Johannesburg 801 manats 02 June-30 June 2015 Baku Tokyo 857 manats 02 June-30 June 2015 Baku Denpasar Bali 1 226 manats 02 June-30 June 2015