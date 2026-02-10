Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Protocol on digitalization, increasing freight traffic in Middle Corridor signed

    Infrastructure
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 16:24
    Protocol on digitalization, increasing freight traffic in Middle Corridor signed

    Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Georgia have signed a protocol covering digitalization and development of freight transportation along the Middle Corridor, as well as corridor diagnostics, Report informs referring to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

    A quadripartite meeting was held today in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, between Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways, Mammed Akmammedov, Minister of Railway Transport of Turkmenistan, Zufar Narzullaev, Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan Railways JSC, and Lasha Abashidze, Director General of Georgian Railway JSC.

    The meeting participants discussed opportunities for expanding cooperation in the railway sector, including along the Middle Corridor, one of the region's main transit routes.

    An exchange of views was also held on enhancing the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor and increasing transportation volumes along this route. The importance of digitalizing operations for more efficient freight transportation was emphasized.

    It was noted that the Memorandum of Understanding on Transport and Logistics Cooperation signed last August in Turkmenbashi between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Railway Transport of Turkmenistan, and the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan is making an important contribution to expanding cooperation.

    Following the quadripartite meeting, a protocol was signed.

    Orta Dəhlizdə rəqəmsallaşma və yükdaşımanın inkişafına dair protokol imzalanıb
    Подписан протокол о цифровизации и увеличении грузоперевозок в Среднем коридоре

