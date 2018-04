Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on construction of Chaparli-Kendoba-Jalayir motor road in Agsu region, Report informs.

According to order, initially AZN 3.5 mln has been allocated to the Azeravtoyol OSC from the Azerbaijani President’s reserve fund for construction of Chaparli-Kendoba-Jalayir motor road connecting 8 residential settlements.