President Ilham Aliyev visits Ganja Automobile Plant

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited Ganja Automobile Plant, Report informs.

The plant, a foundation stone of which was laid by national leader Heydar Aliyev, was commissioned in 2004. In the first three years the plant manufactured OKA, UAZ, CHAN-QAN vehicles.

In 2007, the plant opened new assembly lines and embarked on the production of tractors and MAZ trucks under a bilateral agreement with Minsk automobile and tractor plants.

As of 1 January 2016, Ganja plant manufactured 6,294 tractors and 134 special tractors. Of this, 5,737 tractors were sold to Agrolizing and 497 to farmers and businessmen. The plant also produced 2,578 MAZ trucks.