    President Ilham Aliyev talks on work being carried out on so-called Sovetsky neighborhood

    Infrastructure
    • 06 January, 2026
    • 08:57
    President Ilham Aliyev talks on work being carried out on so-called Sovetsky neighborhood

    The process of relocating the so-called Sovetsky neighborhood continues, and only public spaces and parks should be built there. Artificial lakes will be created, and a transport system will be established, including metro stations. There will be a metro station in the White City. The creation of bicycle lanes has now begun, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local TV channels on January 5, Report informs.

    "I know that some people are not happy with this, but if we look at the experience of developed countries, we will see that this is also a solution. This is both healthy and an important tool in combating traffic jams. Naturally, when public transport reaches the desired level, using it may be the best option. We are working toward this goal. I repeat, hundreds of buses are brought to Baku every year. Currently, electric buses that do not pollute the air are being produced. Hundreds of new buses will be brought to Baku every year by both state and private companies. This is how we can address the traffic jam problem in Baku," he added.

