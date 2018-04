Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today signed an order on extra measures related to the construction of the Khizi-Altiagaj highway of Khizi district.

Report informs, under the order, 8 mln AZN was allocated for the construction of the road which links 11 residential areas with the total population of 4,000 people from the State budget of Azerbaijan for 2016.